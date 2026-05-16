USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to Virginia After Record 11-Month Deployment Supporting Iran War and Venezuela Operations

Defense Secretary praises crew as aircraft carrier completes longest post-Vietnam deployment amid concerns over strain on sailors and equipment

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, returned to Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Saturday after an 11-month deployment that marked the longest continuous mission for a U.S. carrier since the Vietnam War era.

The nuclear-powered supercarrier, accompanied by two destroyers, USS Bainbridge and USS Mahan, docked with around 5,000 sailors reunited with their families for the first time since June.

The deployment spanned multiple theaters, including the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Middle East, and involved sustained operational activity across several high-intensity missions.

According to U.S. military officials, the deployment included participation in operations connected to the U.S. war with Iran and the mission that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, as well as broader regional security operations across multiple continents.

The carrier’s return was marked by a formal reception at Naval Station Norfolk, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised the crew’s performance and sacrifice.

“You didn't just accomplish a mission, you made history. You made a nation proud,” Hegseth said while addressing sailors aboard the USS Bainbridge, commending the strike group’s service.

He also addressed personnel from the USS Mahan and the Ford, recognizing their extended deployment under demanding conditions.

In recognition of their service during the Iran conflict, the Ford and its accompanying ships were awarded the Presidential Unit Citation, the highest unit-level military honor, given for “outstanding performance in action” against a “determined enemy.”

The Ford’s 326 days at sea represent the longest deployment for a U.S. aircraft carrier in over 50 years, surpassing all post-Vietnam-era missions. Only the USS Midway’s 332-day deployment in 1973 and the USS Coral Sea’s 329-day mission in 1965 were longer.

Military records show that even the Nimitz carrier recorded a longer total sea time in 2020–2021, but that period included extended COVID-19-related restrictions ashore, making direct comparisons difficult.

The extended deployment has also renewed debate within military and policy circles about the strain such missions place on sailors and equipment.

The Ford experienced operational challenges during its mission, including a non-combat fire that broke out in a laundry space while docked on the Greek island of Crete, requiring repairs and temporarily affecting living quarters.

The carrier originally departed Virginia in June and first deployed to the Mediterranean Sea before being redirected to the Caribbean in October, as part of a major U.S. naval buildup in the region.

It later moved toward the Middle East as tensions escalated with Iran, participating in early operations of the conflict before transiting through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea in March.

The ship’s long deployment underscores the increasing operational tempo of U.S. naval forces amid overlapping global crises, while also raising questions about maintenance cycles, personnel fatigue, and fleet readiness going forward.