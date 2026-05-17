Lawyers Linked to Lahur Sheikh Jangi Allege Threats by Sulaimani Asayish

Lahur Sheikh Jangi's legal team alleged Sunday that members of the Sulaimani Asayish, allegedly acting on behalf of Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leaders, threatened lawyers and their families over their courtroom strategy in the politically charged case tied to the 2025 Sulaimani clashes.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Legal representatives associated with prominent Kurdish political figure Lahur Sheikh Jangi raised serious allegations on Sunday regarding intimidation by regional security forces. According to reports provided to Kurdistan24, members of the legal team claim they received threats from the Sulaimani Asayish, allegedly acting on behalf of Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leadership.

The accusations highlight the intense political and legal sensitivities surrounding a high-profile case currently progressing through the Kurdistan Region's judicial system.

The allegations center on events that reportedly followed a court session held on Thursday. A source affiliated with the People's Front (Berey Gel) told Kurdistan24 that personnel from the Sulaimani Asayish contacted four of the lawyers working on Lahur Sheikh Jangi's defense.

According to the source, the legal representatives and their families were threatened with unspecified consequences if they maintained their current legal strategy during upcoming hearings.

The situation reveals profound concerns over judicial independence and the rule of law within a highly politicized environment.

The allegations against the Asayish touch upon the critical issue of whether legal professionals can operate free from institutional intimidation.

In cases involving deep political fractures, such as the ongoing fallout from the leadership dispute within the PUK, the ability of defense attorneys to function without fear of reprisal is viewed by legal observers as a fundamental test of the region's legal protections and governance stability.

Lawyers Raise Allegations

The claims of intimidation represent the latest escalation in a complex legal battle. The report noted that the alleged threats explicitly referenced the lawyers' conduct during the recent court session.

According to the source speaking to Kurdistan24, the Asayish warned the legal team that they would be held responsible for any repercussions should they repeat their previous courtroom actions.

In response to the broader handling of the case, the defense team has formally escalated its concerns.

The report stated that the legal representatives directed a memorandum to both high-level institutions within the Kurdistan Region and foreign consulates stationed in the area.

According to the memo, the legal team detailed severe allegations of abuse involving a detained individual affiliated with Lahur Sheikh Jangi.

The lawyers claimed in their documentation that the detainee had been subjected to extreme physical and psychological torture during nine months of incarceration.

The allegations presented in the memo included severe physical injuries and an attempt to permanently disable the prisoner. According to the report, the legal team has urgently requested both medical and legal intervention to address the situation.

Political and Legal Sensitivities

The broader legal proceedings are deeply entwined with recent political history in Sulaimani.

According to previous statements made to Kurdistan24 by Dana Taqieddin, a member of the defense team, the case involves charges under Article 56 against Lahur Sheikh Jangi, his brother Polad, and 10 other individuals.

The report stated that these individuals face accusations related to attempted murder and involvement in a coup, alongside an additional case filed under Article 406.

Taqieddin argued that the case possesses a "strong political character" rather than a robust legal foundation. According to the report, the defense team emphasized that the initial arrests should have been conducted by standard civilian police forces.

Instead, Taqieddin asserted that the operations were carried out using party-affiliated units, commandos, and the Asayish.

The arrests stem from a violent confrontation that occurred on the night of Aug. 22, 2025.

The report noted that a heavy clash took place near the Lalezar Hotel in Sulaimani between forces led by PUK President Bafel Talabani and armed individuals affiliated with Lahur Sheikh Jangi.

The multi-hour confrontation resulted in several casualties on both sides and culminated in the arrest of Lahur Sheikh Jangi and dozens of his supporters.

Security Institutions Under Scrutiny

Since the initial arrests, the judicial process has seen a gradual release of detainees. According to the report, dozens of individuals associated with the Lalezar incident have been freed over the past several months.

Recent releases included Muhsin Khoshnaw, a bodyguard for Lahur Sheikh Jangi, and Yassin Barzanji, the head of protection for his residence.

However, the legal status of the primary defendants remains unresolved.

The report stated that on Jan. 12, 2026, a judge at the Sulaimani Court reviewed Lahur Sheikh Jangi's case but declined to issue a final ruling, opting instead to transfer the file to the Kurdistan Region Court of Appeals in Erbil for further examination.

The latest allegations regarding the intimidation of lawyers add a new layer of complexity to an already fraught legal process.

The claims suggest an environment where legal professionals feel vulnerable while navigating disputes involving powerful political actors and regional security institutions.