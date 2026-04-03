Iran Reveals Details of Latest Strikes on US and Israeli Bases

Iran detailed its latest strikes on US and Israeli-linked targets across the region, including bases, industrial sites, and air defenses, while warning of further attacks.

2026-04-03 01:18

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a detailed account following a wave of coordinated attacks, Iran disclosed the scope and targets of its latest military operations against US and Israeli-linked sites across the region.

Ibrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated in an official release that multiple bases and facilities across the region were targeted by Tehran.

He said, “The 90th wave of Operation True Promise 4 targeted American steel, iron, and aluminum industries located in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, in addition to military industries affiliated with the Israeli company Rafael and US bases near the city of Manama.”

Zolfaqari further detailed that air bases and military gathering points were also struck. He stated that Tel Nof, Palmachim, and Ben Gurion bases, as well as military assembly centers in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Eilat, Negev, and Be’er Sheva, were targeted.

He added that US military bases in Ahmad al-Jaber, Ali al-Salem, and Kharj were also struck using heavy ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. According to his statement, the early warning radar system at Al Dhafra base in the UAE was precisely hit and completely destroyed.

Continuing his remarks, Zolfaqari said that three enemy drones were downed over Shiraz, while another drone was intercepted in the northwest of the country. He also noted that US fighter aircraft positions at Azraq base in Jordan were targeted by drone strikes.

The spokesman warned of more severe and painful strikes against the United States and Israel, urging civilians to stay away from economic and industrial centers and companies linked to the two countries.

Iran’s detailed disclosure signals an escalation in its operations, outlining a broad range of targets across multiple countries and warning of further strikes.