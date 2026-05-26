KDP Ready for New Phase of Dialogue with PUK, Says Kurdistan Endowment Minister

Minister highlights post-Eid political talks, successful Baghdad visit, and calls for reactivation of Kurdistan Parliament

37 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Pishtiwan Sadiq, said on Wednesday that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is preparing for a new phase of political dialogue, particularly with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), stressing that renewed talks are expected after the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Sadiq said the message of KDP leader Masoud Barzani requires practical implementation.

“The message of President Masoud Barzani needs action. We, as the KDP, have made all preparations to turn that message into concrete steps and implementation,” he said.

He added that serious efforts will be made to resume political meetings between Kurdish parties, especially between the KDP and PUK, following the Eid period.

Sadiq said communication channels with the PUK and other political forces remain open, noting that existing disputes are limited and can be resolved through dialogue.

“There are some minor issues, but we are working to resolve them in the interest of the public,” he said.

The minister also commented on Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s recent visit to Baghdad, describing it as highly successful according to Iraqi and Arab assessments.

“According to evaluations by Arab and Iraqi centers, the visit was very successful,” he said.

He noted that discussions during the visit covered key constitutional and financial issues between Erbil and Baghdad, including power-sharing arrangements, balance of authority, the federal budget, Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution, and the status of the Peshmerga forces.

Sadiq expressed hope that Iraq’s new government will remain committed to the previously agreed frameworks between both sides.

He also underlined the importance of reactivating the Kurdistan Parliament, calling it necessary for addressing pending political and legislative issues within the region.

On the eve of Eid al-Adha late Tuesday, President Barzani issued a message calling on Kurdish political parties and forces to prioritize the higher interests of the people, urging them to move beyond internal divisions and rivalries.

Stressing the need for unity, he said the post-Eid period should be a starting point for renewed dialogue aimed at ending the political deadlock and restoring stability in the Kurdistan Region.

In his Eid al-Adha message, Barzani extended warm congratulations to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world, offering special greetings to the families of martyrs, the Peshmerga forces, and all citizens of Kurdistan. He prayed for God to bring goodness, prosperity, and happiness to the people of Kurdistan and beyond.