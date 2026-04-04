No End in Sight: Israel Predicts Two More Weeks of Fighting as Gerald Ford Rejoins Middle East Operations

Israeli officials on April 3 predicted the war against Iran would last at least two more weeks, as ceasefire talks collapsed and Iran denied Trump's claim it sought a truce. The USS Gerald Ford, the world's largest carrier, simultaneously returned to active duty after repairs in Croatia.

2026-04-04 02:00

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - There will be no swift end to the war. On Friday, Israel's broadcasting authority reported that Israeli officials estimate the war against Iran will continue for at least two more weeks, with the objectives set by the United States and Israel requiring President Donald Trump's approval before they can be executed — a process that demands additional time to complete.

The announcement came on the same evening that Israel declared it would launch a broad strike against Tehran. Shortly after, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the sound of fighter jets was heard over the Iranian capital and that Tehran's air defense systems had been activated to intercept incoming aircraft and missiles. The agency also reported that the sound of several large explosions was heard over the city.

The Israeli and American strikes came after the Wall Street Journal reported that ceasefire efforts between the two sides had reached a complete deadlock. Mediators confirmed that regional initiatives led by Pakistan to broker a ceasefire had failed. Iran formally informed mediators that its government was not prepared to meet American officials in Islamabad in the coming days, describing Washington's conditions as unacceptable. With Pakistan's mediation collapsed, Türkiye and Egypt continued their efforts to find an alternative path, proposing that talks be moved to Doha or Istanbul.

On his part, Trump posted on social media that Iran had requested a ceasefire — a claim Tehran swiftly denied. Informed sources indicated that Trump signaled he would only consider a ceasefire under one condition: that Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

USS Gerald Ford returns to the fight

As the war showed no sign of abating, the United States moved to reinforce its naval presence in the region. The Sixth Fleet of the US Navy announced on Friday, that the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford had completed its repair work and was returning to active combat and field operations. According to the fleet's statement, the Gerald Ford — the world's largest aircraft carrier — departed the port of Split in Croatia on April 2 after a five-day stay, and is now in full readiness to carry out all combat missions and protect American national interests across all operational areas.

The carrier had previously been referenced in news reports in connection with a number of technical issues. The New York Times reported last week that a fire broke out in the ship's laundry room, with the crew spending more than 30 hours bringing it under control. The Wall Street Journal had also reported at the end of February on a failure in the carrier's sewage system. According to the latest information, the Gerald Ford has now completed all repair work and is expected to return to combat operations in the Middle East imminently.