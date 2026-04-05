Tehran Hangs Two Accused of Spying During Nationwide Unrest

Executions Follow Wave of Unrest and Escalating Conflict with Israel and U.S.

18 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran on Sunday executed two men convicted of acting on behalf of foreign powers during a wave of anti-government protests earlier this year, according to the judiciary.

State-affiliated Mizan Online reported that Mohammad-Amin Biglari and Shahin Vahedparast were hanged after their cases were upheld by the Supreme Court.

Authorities said the two men had been involved in demonstrations that began in late December over rising living costs and escalated into nationwide antigovernmental protests, peaking on January 8 and 9.

Iranian officials have consistently described the unrest as initially peaceful but later transformed into what they called “foreign-instigated riots,” alleging involvement by external actors including the United States and Israel.

The protests were marked by widespread clashes, with reports of killings and property damage. The executions are part of a broader campaign by Tehran targeting individuals accused of links to opposition movements and foreign intelligence services.

In recent days, authorities have executed several people connected to the banned People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), including two members on Saturday and four others earlier in the week.

The crackdown comes amid heightened regional tensions following the outbreak of war between Iran, Israel, and the United States on February 28. The conflict marked a dramatic escalation, including strikes that resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Earlier this week, Iranian authorities also executed another individual accused of acting on behalf of Israel and the United States during the protests, following similar executions of three others last month.

Officials maintain that such measures are necessary to counter what they describe as coordinated efforts to destabilize the country.

Casualty figures from the unrest remain sharply disputed. Tehran says more than 3,000 people, including security personnel and civilians, were killed, attributing much of the violence to “terrorist acts.”

However, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has reported over 7,000 deaths, the majority of them protesters, warning that the actual toll could be even higher.

The contrasting narratives underscore the deep divisions surrounding the protests and the government’s response, as Iran continues to navigate internal dissent alongside mounting external pressures.