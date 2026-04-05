Kuwait Says It Faced Massive Missile and Drone Attack Targeting Energy and Government Infrastructure

Kuwait's military reported intercepting nine ballistic missiles, four cruise missiles, and 31 drones in a 24-hour attack on energy and government sites, with material damage but no casualties.

10 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In one of the most dramatic escalations to strike a Gulf state since the region's tensions ignited, Kuwait's armed forces announced Sunday that they had confronted a sweeping barrage of missiles and drones targeting the country's airspace and critical installations over the preceding 24 hours.

According to an official statement from Kuwait's military released on Sunday, Kuwaiti forces intercepted nine ballistic missiles, four cruise missiles, and 31 hostile unmanned aerial vehicles that had penetrated the country's airspace within a single 24-hour period.

Strikes hit energy and government sites

The drone attacks caused direct damage to two electricity generation and water desalination facilities, a residential compound in the oil sector, several installations belonging to Kuwait National Petroleum Company, and one building within a ministerial complex.

The military's statement acknowledged that the strikes caused significant material damage and fires at several locations, though it noted that relevant teams were able to bring the blazes under control. Crucially, no casualties were recorded as a result of the attacks.

Public urged to exercise caution

Kuwait's armed forces issued a direct appeal to citizens and residents, urging them not to photograph or film targeted sites or share such material, and warning against engaging with content from anonymous social media accounts spreading propaganda and unverified reports — behavior the military said would have a negative impact on public security.

The armed forces emphasized that public vigilance in handling information and relying exclusively on official sources forms an essential part of the success of the country's defense efforts, as Kuwait's forces remain on full readiness to protect national security and the safety of its citizens.