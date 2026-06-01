CENTCOM Confirms Strikes on Iranian Drone and Radar Sites Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Escalating exchanges between Washington and Tehran come as stalled negotiations and regional tensions deepen uncertainty over possible deal

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday that American forces carried out a series of “self-defense strikes” targeting Iranian radar and drone command-and-control sites over the weekend, marking another escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran amid a fragile and increasingly strained ceasefire.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said it conducted “measured and deliberate strikes” on Saturday and Sunday against sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, Iran, in response to what it described as “aggressive Iranian actions.”

The command said the operation was carried out after Iranian forces shot down a U.S. MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.

According to CENTCOM, U.S. fighter aircraft responded by striking Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed a threat to maritime traffic in regional waters.

“No American service members were harmed,” CENTCOM said, adding that U.S. forces “will continue to protect U.S. assets and interests in response to unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire.”

The latest strikes come as the United States and Iran continue to exchange accusations of renewed attacks, further straining a ceasefire that both sides have repeatedly described as fragile. The weekend escalation marks the third reported wave of U.S. strikes on Iranian-linked targets in just over a week.

Iranian state media and military officials, meanwhile, reported retaliatory actions, including claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that it targeted an air base allegedly used to launch attacks against Iran. The U.S. military did not immediately confirm damage.

The exchanges of fire come against the backdrop of stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran aimed at reaching a broader agreement over Iran’s nuclear program and regional security issues, including tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global energy shipping route.

Talks have been marked by sharp rhetoric and repeated setbacks, with both sides remaining divided on core issues such as uranium enrichment, sanctions relief, and regional military activity.

While the United States has insisted that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains a central objective, Tehran continues to deny any intention of developing such capabilities and demands guarantees over its economic rights and frozen assets.

Recent reports indicate that Washington submitted a revised proposal with stricter terms, though details remain unclear. Iranian officials have dismissed some of the claims surrounding the framework, saying that discussions are ongoing but no agreement is near completion.

As military exchanges intensify and diplomatic channels remain strained, both sides continue to signal openness to negotiation while simultaneously reinforcing their military positions across the region — underscoring the fragile balance between escalation and diplomacy.