Ashab al-Kahf Claims Recent Drone Attacks in Kurdistan Region

In a statement released on Monday, the group stated that the attack was carried out using two drones, describing it as retaliation for what it referred to as the targeting of the Shalamcheh border crossing.

6 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The armed group Ashab al-Kahf, affiliated with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, has claimed responsibility for recent drone attacks in the Kurdistan Region, underscoring escalating security tensions across the area.

In a statement released on Monday, the group stated that the attack was carried out using two drones, describing it as retaliation for what it referred to as the targeting of the Shalamcheh border crossing.

Ashab al-Kahf further warned that its operations would not only continue but also intensify in the near future. "Our operations will continue, and we will escalate them further," the statement read.

The group also issued a warning to civilians, urging them to avoid areas near U.S. military bases and locations, as well as individuals it referred to as “collaborators,” claiming such measures were necessary for their safety.

The incident comes amid a broader surge in regional tensions, as Iran-aligned armed factions reiterate their commitment to targeting foreign military presence and locations linked to it, including within the Kurdistan Region.