Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Civilians in Eastern Beirut Amid Escalating Conflict

The latest strike occurs amid a broader escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israeli forces intensifying air raids on multiple areas, including Beirut, Tyre, and the southern border regions.

6 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Israeli airstrike on Sunday struck a residential building in the hills of Ain Saadeh, a town east of Beirut, killing three civilians, including two women, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

In an official statement, the ministry said the “Israeli enemy airstrike” also wounded three others in the attack, as violence continues to intensify across the country.

The latest strike occurs amid a broader escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israeli forces intensifying air raids on multiple areas, including Beirut, Tyre, and the southern border regions.

Lebanese authorities report that since the start of Israel's offensive on March 2, at least 1,461 people have been killed, and more than 4,000 have been injured. The humanitarian crisis has also deepened, with over one million people displaced nationwide.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says its operations are focused on dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure and establishing a “security zone” extending up to 30 kilometers into southern Lebanon, reaching the Litani River.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has expressed grave concern over the ongoing violence, warning that continued shelling and gunfire near its positions have resulted in casualties among peacekeepers, raising fears of a broader regional escalation.