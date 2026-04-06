Rumors of Hezbollah Strike on British Warship Denied by UK Defense Sources

The rumors, which emerged on Sunday afternoon, alleged that a Royal Navy vessel had been damaged after being mistakenly targeted as an Israeli ship. However, a source from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed that no such incident had occurred.

7 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Reports circulating on social media claiming that a British warship in the Mediterranean had been struck by missiles fired by Hezbollah have been dismissed as false by UK defense officials.

The rumors, which emerged on Sunday afternoon, alleged that a Royal Navy vessel had been damaged after being mistakenly targeted as an Israeli ship. However, a source from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed that no such incident had occurred.

The HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, is currently deployed in the eastern Mediterranean. According to officials, its mission is to help protect British airbases in Cyprus amid heightened regional tensions.

The warship is part of a broader UK military presence in the region, tasked with defending British bases and allied nations from threats including Iranian-made drones and other aerial weapons.

Meanwhile, the UK has continued its defensive operations across the region. The MoD stated that RAF Regiment gunners have successfully intercepted multiple Iranian drones targeting British airbases.

In addition, UK air assets—including Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets, supported by Voyager refueling aircraft and Royal Navy Merlin and Wildcat helicopters—have maintained ongoing defensive patrols over the eastern Mediterranean, as well as in Jordan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Officials emphasized that UK forces remain on high alert as they continue to support regional stability and safeguard British and allied interests.