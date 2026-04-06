Israeli Military Announced IRGC Oil Official Killed in Tehran

According to a statement, the official—identified as Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi—served as Head of Commerce at the IRGC’s Oil Headquarters.

8 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Israeli military announced on Monday that it has killed a senior official affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at an oil-related facility in Tehran, describing the strike as a significant blow to Iran’s security apparatus.

According to a statement, the official—identified as Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi—served as Head of Commerce at the IRGC’s Oil Headquarters. The Israeli military said he oversaw commercial operations generating billions of dollars annually and played a role in advancing the military capabilities of Iran and its regional allies, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

The military characterized the killing as a major disruption to the economic foundations supporting Iran’s security network. The announcement comes shortly after Israel reported the killing of another commander linked to an oil facility associated with Iran’s armed forces.

In a separate development, Israeli authorities said an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Haifa, in northern Israel, wounding four civilians.

The Israeli military confirmed that the building sustained a direct hit. Emergency responders from Magen David Adom reported that the missile impacted a seven-story residential structure.

Among the injured are an 82-year-old man in serious condition due to shrapnel wounds, two women aged 77 and 38, and a 10-year-old child who suffered a head injury, according to rescue teams.