Mojtaba Khamenei Says IRGC Commander Assassination Reflects U.S.-Israel ‘Failure’

In an official statement, the Iranian leader confirmed the killing of a senior figure within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), identifying him as Brigade Commander Majid Khademi.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Mojtaba Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, on Monday described the assassination of senior Iranian commanders as a sign of “despair and failure” by the United States and Israel when confronted directly on the battlefield.

In an official statement, the Iranian leader confirmed the killing of a senior figure within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), identifying him as Brigade Commander Majid Khademi.

Khamenei extended condolences over Khademi’s death, describing him as a highly influential yet discreet figure within Iran’s intelligence and security apparatus. He noted that Khademi had served for decades in sensitive defense and intelligence roles before being killed in what he said was an operation carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces.

“The American-Israeli side, in the imposed war against the Iranian people and in their malicious plans, has faced repeated failures,” Khamenei said. “It has once again resorted to its habitual weapon—terrorism.”

He stressed that such assassinations would not weaken Iran’s military structure or create internal divisions, asserting that the country’s armed forces would remain unified and resilient.

Khamenei described Iran’s military as having a “steel-like structure,” adding that “terror and crime cannot undermine their jihadist objectives.”