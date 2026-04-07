PM Barzani Offers Condolences for Fallen Peshmerga Waisi Sherwani After Iranian Missile Attack

The Prime Minister expressed “deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies” to Sherwani’s family and relatives, describing him as a “heroic Peshmerga” who was among those injured in what he called an unjust assault.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday extended his condolences to the family of Peshmerga member Waisi Akhr Saeed Sherwani, who succumbed to wounds sustained in a recent Iranian missile attack targeting Peshmerga forces in the Soran independent administration.

In a statement, the Prime Minister expressed “deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies” to Sherwani’s family and relatives, describing him as a “heroic Peshmerga” who was among those injured in what he called an unjust assault. Sherwani died after spending 15 days receiving treatment in a hospital in Erbil.

“May Almighty God grant him paradise and bestow patience and comfort upon his family, his comrades, and all of us,” the Prime Minister said.

The condolence message follows an earlier announcement by the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government confirming Sherwani’s death. He served in the 5th Infantry Division under the 1st Regional Command of the Peshmerga forces.

The Ministry reiterated its strong condemnation of the missile strikes, which occurred in the early hours of March 24, when six Iranian ballistic missiles hit positions in the Soran independent administration. The attack targeted units from both the 7th and 5th Infantry Divisions.

Initial reports indicated that six Peshmerga members were killed and 30 others wounded. Sherwani’s passing has now increased the death toll, highlighting the continuing human cost of the attack.