Syrian President al-Sharaa, Trump Discuss Reconstruction, Sanctions Relief in Phone Call

The Syrian president noted that lifting the outstanding sanctions would help attract investment and facilitate the return of economic and development projects across key sectors, contributing to greater stability and long-term development.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments, according to a statement released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

During the call, al-Sharaa emphasized the importance of continued international support for Syria as it moves forward with reconstruction and recovery efforts. He said the removal of remaining sanctions is a crucial step toward revitalizing the Syrian economy and improving living conditions for citizens.

The Syrian president noted that lifting the outstanding sanctions would help attract investment and facilitate the return of economic and development projects across key sectors, contributing to greater stability and long-term development.

The two leaders also discussed regional security developments and challenges stemming from ongoing tensions across the Middle East. Al-Sharaa stressed the need to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue in resolving crises, arguing that such approaches are essential for strengthening regional security and preventing further escalation.

For his part, Trump expressed interest in developments in Syria and the broader region, underscoring the importance of maintaining stability and supporting Syria’s recovery and reconstruction efforts, the statement said.

At the conclusion of the conversation, both leaders agreed to maintain communication and coordination on issues of mutual concern, with the aim of advancing the interests of their countries and contributing to regional security and stability.

Relations between Syria and the United States are undergoing a historic transition marked by rapid diplomatic normalization, the lifting of major American sanctions, and the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Syrian territory. The Trump administration has been actively building a strategic partnership with Syria's new transitional government led by President al-Sharaa since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.