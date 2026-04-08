Khor Mor Gas Field Resumes Production as Erbil Power Supply Set to Stabilize

Dana Gas restarts operations after wartime suspension, with output ramp-up expected to normalize electricity within hours

27 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Gas production has resumed at the Khor Mor Gas Field, a key energy hub supplying power stations across the Kurdistan Region, officials confirmed on Wednesday, with electricity output expected to stabilize within hours.

A source from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Natural Resources told Kurdistan24 that production at the field—operated by Dana Gas—has restarted and is being gradually ramped up.

The phased increase in gas output is expected to boost national electricity supply, with officials indicating that conditions should return to normal within the next 12 hours.

The source added that all operational teams are working to restore full production capacity, which will directly improve electricity distribution to households across the region after days of disruption.

Production at the Khor Mor Gas Field had been suspended as a precautionary measure following the outbreak of conflict involving the United States, Iran, and Israel. The halt in operations significantly reduced electricity supply hours and triggered a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used by households.

The suspension underscored the region’s heavy reliance on Khor Mor, the largest gas field in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, for power generation. Even short interruptions in output have historically translated into immediate energy shortfalls affecting millions of residents.

Dana Gas, part of the Pearl Petroleum Consortium alongside Crescent Petroleum, has operated the Khor Mor field for over a decade, playing a central role in developing the Kurdistan Region’s domestic gas infrastructure.

Before the recent war, the consortium was producing approximately 450–500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, supplying the bulk of fuel for power plants in Erbil and the surrounding areas.

However, operations at Khor Mor have repeatedly come under attack in recent years, particularly from Iran-backed Iraqi militias. The site has been targeted multiple times by rockets and armed drones, with some strikes causing temporary shutdowns, casualties among workers, and damage to infrastructure.

These attacks have been widely interpreted as part of broader regional pressure campaigns linked to geopolitical tensions between Tehran, Washington, and their allies.

Despite these threats, Dana Gas has continued to invest in expanding production capacity, viewing the field as a cornerstone of long-term energy security in the Kurdistan Region.

The resumption of production follows a two-week ceasefire agreement reached between the United States and Iran on Wednesday, which has reduced immediate security risks and allowed critical infrastructure to resume operations.

Officials say the current ramp-up at Khor Mor Gas Field is being closely monitored, with expectations that full output will be restored in phases. The return of gas flows is expected to ease pressure on the electricity grid and stabilize LPG availability in local markets.

While the situation remains fragile, the restart of operations at one of the region’s most strategic energy assets marks a significant step toward restoring normalcy after a period of acute disruption.