UAE Demands Iran Pay for Gulf Attacks Amid Fragile Truce

Officials seek guarantees for cessation of hostilities and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as tensions remain high

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday demanded that Iran pay for the damage caused by its recent attacks in the Gulf, while seeking clarification on how the fragile truce with Tehran will ensure a full cessation of hostilities and the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The call came after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week truce following more than a month of escalating violence. Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high, with Iran continuing to report attacks while Gulf states, particularly the UAE, say Tehran has struck their territory.

During the month-long conflict, Iran launched repeated attacks on the Gulf in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes targeting its leadership, with the UAE among the hardest hit.

“The UAE is seeking further clarification on the agreement's provisions to ensure Iran's full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities in the region and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also emphasized that Iran’s attacks “necessitate a firm position, including ensuring that Iran is held accountable and fully liable for damages and reparations.” Iranian strikes, officials noted, have disrupted civilian life across the region, hitting airports, energy infrastructure, ports, hotels, residential areas, and other landmarks.

The UAE underscored the need to address Iran’s full spectrum of threats, including its nuclear program, ballistic missiles, drones, and proxy forces, while ending attacks on maritime navigation and economic targets in the Gulf.

The conflict has severely strained relations between Iran and Gulf states, reversing years of cautious detente. In response, the UAE has adopted a more hawkish stance, recalling its ambassador to Tehran and closing its embassy.

Iranian nationals now face severe travel restrictions to the UAE, with airlines and travel agencies reporting high rates of visa denials. Additionally, Iran-linked entities, including a hospital, schools, and a community center, have been shut down in Dubai.

The developments mark a sharp escalation in Gulf-Iran relations, highlighting the fragility of the short-lived truce and the broader regional risks posed by Tehran’s continued military and economic pressure.