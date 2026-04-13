Bahrain Summons Iraqi Envoy Over Drone Attacks from Iraqi Territory

According to Bahrain’s official news agency, the foreign ministry issued a formal complaint and summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Iraqi embassy, Ahmed Ismail Al-Kurwi.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Bahrain on Monday summoned Iraq’s diplomatic representative in Manama over drone attacks it says were launched from Iraqi territory toward the kingdom and other Gulf states, despite an ongoing ceasefire linked to tensions between the United States and Iran.

According to Bahrain’s official news agency, the foreign ministry issued a formal complaint and summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Iraqi embassy, Ahmed Ismail Al-Kurwi. The kingdom expressed its “strong condemnation” of what it described as continued drone attacks originating from Iraq and targeting Bahrain, as well as other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Bahrain urged the government in Iraq to take immediate and responsible action to address the threats and prevent further attacks.

The move follows a similar step by Saudi Arabia, which summoned the Iraqi ambassador a day earlier over comparable concerns, signaling growing alarm among Gulf nations.

Iraq has increasingly found itself entangled in the broader conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. During the recent escalation, drone and missile strikes repeatedly targeted U.S. interests in Iraq—particularly diplomatic facilities in Baghdad—as well as armed groups aligned with Tehran.

Pro-Iran factions in Iraq had previously claimed responsibility for near-daily attacks on what they described as “enemy bases” across Iraq and the wider region. However, they announced a suspension of operations following the declaration of a temporary ceasefire.

Last month, several regional countries—including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—issued a joint statement calling on Baghdad to act swiftly to halt attacks launched from its territory by armed groups.

The latest diplomatic protest underscores mounting regional pressure on Iraq to curb militia activity and prevent further escalation across the Gulf.