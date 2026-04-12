Pezeshkian Tells Putin: Iran Ready for a Balanced Deal, But America Must Drop Its Hegemonic Approach

Iranian President Pezeshkian told Putin on April 12 that Tehran is ready for a balanced deal but that Washington's hegemonic conduct is the main obstacle. He also posted publicly that an Iran-US agreement remains possible if America respects Iranian rights.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Hours after the Islamabad talks collapsed without a deal, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reached for the phone — not to concede, but to coordinate. On Sunday, Pezeshkian spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a call that covered the current ceasefire situation and the outcome of the Iran-US negotiations in Pakistan.

According to a statement from the Iranian presidency, Pezeshkian told Putin that Tehran remains ready to reach a balanced and just agreement — one that guarantees lasting peace and stability across the region.

He added that Iran's national interests are a red line, but said that "if America abides by international legal frameworks, reaching an agreement will not be difficult — it will become easy."

The Iranian president did not spare Washington in his assessment. "The greatest obstacle to reaching a just agreement is the existence of double standards and the hegemonic approach of the American side," he told Putin, while reaffirming Tehran's desire to reach a comprehensive understanding capable of restoring long-term stability to the region.

An open door — on Tehran's terms

In a separate public message posted to X from his official account, Pezeshkian signaled that the possibility of a deal with Washington had not been extinguished.

"If the American government abandons its totalitarian approach and respects the rights of the Iranian people, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found," he wrote.

The message was careful in its construction — keeping diplomacy alive while placing the burden of movement squarely on Washington.

Pezeshkian also used the post to express solidarity with Iran's negotiating delegation, offering particular praise for Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who led the Iranian side in Islamabad.

That recognition of Qalibaf came after the parliament speaker, following his return from Pakistan, launched a sharp attack on Trump's threats, stating that America is indebted to the Iranian people and must rebuild trust before any meaningful agreement can be reached.