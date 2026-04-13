U.S. Enforces Iran Naval Blockade as Trump Warns of Immediate Strikes on Approaching Vessels

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said any such vessels nearing the blockade would be “immediately eliminated,” adding that Iran’s conventional navy had been largely destroyed during recent hostilities.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump warned Monday that American forces would destroy any Iranian “fast attack ships” approaching a newly imposed U.S. naval blockade on Iran, as tensions sharply escalate following failed peace talks.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said any such vessels nearing the blockade would be “immediately eliminated,” adding that Iran’s conventional navy had been largely destroyed during recent hostilities.

The warning came as the United States officially began enforcing a sweeping naval blockade targeting all Iranian ports and coastal areas at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (1400 GMT). The measure was ordered after negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad collapsed without an agreement to end the ongoing conflict.

The blockade, implemented by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), aims to cut off Iran’s oil export revenues and secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy route. U.S. officials said the restrictions apply to all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, regardless of nationality.

However, CENTCOM clarified that freedom of navigation would be maintained for ships traveling to and from non-Iranian ports, including those in Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Trump also indicated that U.S. forces would use tactics similar to operations targeting narcotics trafficking vessels, underscoring a more aggressive enforcement approach.

The move marks a significant escalation in the crisis, with Iran condemning the blockade as illegal and warning of retaliation. Analysts note that despite reported losses, Iran retains asymmetric naval capabilities, including fast attack craft, mines, and other unconventional maritime assets.

The blockade has already sent shockwaves through global energy markets, with oil prices surging above $100 per barrel amid fears of prolonged disruption in supply chains.