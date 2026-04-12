As War Looms Again, Türkiye and Pakistan's Top Diplomats Compare Notes on the Islamabad Collapse

The foreign ministers of Türkiye and Pakistan spoke by phone on April 12 to discuss the collapse of the Iran-US talks in Islamabad, as regional governments closely monitored the risk of a return to war following 21 hours of negotiations that ended without a deal.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the implications of the Islamabad breakdown rippled across the region, the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Pakistan moved quickly to coordinate.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan of Türkiye and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar of Pakistan held a telephone call to discuss the latest developments in the region and the outcome of the US-Iran talks in the Pakistani capital.

The two ministers reviewed the collapse of the direct negotiations between the American and Iranian delegations, which ended Sunday morning after 21 hours without producing an agreement.

Regional governments are now closely watching the situation, with concern mounting over the prospect of a return to hostilities.

Earlier Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance confirmed at a press conference in Islamabad that the talks had concluded without a breakthrough.

"The delegations of Washington and Tehran negotiated for 21 hours, but did not reach an agreement acceptable to both sides," Vance said, adding that the US side had put forward what it considered its best offer to Iran but declined to disclose further details publicly.

The phone call between Fidan and Dar reflects the broader anxiety among regional powers over where the diplomatic process goes from here — and what a potential resumption of conflict would mean for a Middle East already strained to its limits.