President Masoud Barzani Marks Yezidi New Year with Message of Solidarity

He added: “We support the demands of the Yezidis with all our strength, and I hope they will always live in happiness and peace.”

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Tuesday, President Masoud Barzani issued a message marking the Yezidi New Year, extending congratulations to Yezidis in Kurdistan and around the world.

In his message, President Barzani said: “On the occasion of the Yezidi New Year, I extend my congratulations to all Yezidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan and around the world, wishing them happiness and joy.”

He stressed that Yezidis are an integral part of Kurdistan and reaffirmed his solidarity with them, highlighting the hardships and suffering they have endured in recent years. He added: “We support the demands of the Yezidis with all our strength, and I hope they will always live in happiness and peace.”

The Yezidi New Year, known as Çarşema Sor (Red Wednesday) or Sere Sal, is considered the most sacred holiday in the Yezidi faith. It marks the beginning of spring and is believed to commemorate the completion of the universe by the seven holy archangels.

The celebration falls on the first Wednesday of April according to the Julian calendar, which usually corresponds to April 14 or later in the Gregorian calendar each year.