Faith, Heritage, and Unity: How Yazidis Honor Their Heritage Every Spring in Kurdistan Region

Thousands of Yazidis gathered in Baedrê near Duhok to perform the annual pilgrimage of Hecî Elî, showcasing centuries-old religious rituals, Kurdish-Yazidi traditions, and strong communal bonds

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The sound of def drums, the scent of incense, and colorful traditional clothing filled the district of Baedrê in Duhok province as thousands of Yazidis gathered for the annual ‘Tewafa Hecî Elî’ pilgrimage, one of the community’s most cherished spring religious ceremonies.

The pilgrimage rituals at the shrine of Hecî Elî began with the playing of traditional instruments and the burning of incense, as Yazidis from different regions came together to perform their annual religious traditions and celebrate their cultural heritage.

Xeyrî Feqîr Xidir, the caretaker of the Baedrê shrine, described the details of the ceremony and stressed its deep-rooted historical significance.

“As every year, we carried out our spring pilgrimage,” he said. “On the eve of the pilgrimage, the domes of the shrine are decorated and its flags are raised. On the day itself, Simata Hecî Elî is prepared and distributed among participants. This is one of our important traditions inherited from our ancestors.”

The ceremony reflected the strong spiritual and social dimensions of Yazidi traditions, where religion, folklore, and community life remain closely intertwined.

Women Play Central Role In The Ceremony

The role of Yazidi women was particularly visible throughout the rituals. In line with longstanding local traditions, families in Baedrê prepare apraxan dishes for the pilgrimage feast, while women gather at the shrine to help organize and distribute the food.

Participant Heyfa Cangîr said women from the area actively contribute to preparing the pilgrimage meal each year.

“We, as the women of the region, prepare apraxan for the pilgrimage and the feast of Hecî Elî,” she said. “The food is prepared at the shrine and shared with everyone. Our presence here reflects our devotion to our religion and culture.”

Traditional Clothing And Cultural Pride

One of the most striking scenes during the pilgrimage was the presence of young participants wearing traditional Kurdish-Yazidi clothing with pride.

Participant Lîlan Emîr expressed happiness at taking part in the celebration alongside her friends while dressed in traditional attire.

“I am very happy to be here today with my friends and wearing our authentic clothes,” she said. “In this way, we celebrate our pilgrimage. I hope this tradition continues every year so we can keep our culture alive.”

The ceremony concluded with social gatherings, traditional dancing, and renewed communal ties, reinforcing the pilgrimage’s role as an annual event that strengthens solidarity and internal unity within the Yazidi community during the spring season.