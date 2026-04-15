KDP Boycotts Kirkuk Council Session Over Controversial Political Deal

“We firmly believe that making decisions about the future of Kirkuk without consulting the genuine will of legitimate representatives will seriously harm its coexistence and national achievements,” the statement read.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) faction in the Kirkuk Provincial Council announced on Wednesday that it will boycott a scheduled council session on Thursday, citing concerns over political decisions being made without inclusive consultation.

In a statement, the faction said its boycott is a continuation of its “national and principled position,” similar to its earlier stance during a meeting at the Rasheed Hotel. It warned that decisions taken behind closed doors risk undermining the coexistence and political stability in the province.

“We firmly believe that making decisions about the future of Kirkuk without consulting the genuine will of legitimate representatives will seriously harm its coexistence and national achievements,” the statement read.

The KDP emphasized that it will not participate in any process that marginalizes public representation, reaffirming its adherence to the principles of the Barzani path. It added that political positions hold no value if they come at the expense of the rights of the people.

The boycott comes amid reports of a political agreement to transfer the governorship of Kirkuk to Mohammed Samaan, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, as part of a broader power-sharing arrangement among key Iraqi political actors.

The council session is expected to address leadership changes in the province, which has long been a focal point of political competition among its diverse ethnic communities.

The KDP concluded by reaffirming its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all residents of Kirkuk, stressing it will only support agreements that ensure fair representation for all components.