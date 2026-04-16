Kirkuk Provincial Council Meeting Delayed Until Evening

Key session on governorship postponed amid ongoing political tensions

11 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A scheduled meeting of the Kirkuk Provincial Council has been postponed until later Thursday, according to a Kurdistan24 correspondent in the province.

The session, initially expected to take place earlier in the day, has now been delayed until 6:00 p.m., with no official explanation immediately provided for the change.

The meeting comes at a critical moment as the council is widely expected to address the contentious issue of the governorship, including potential changes to the leadership of the province.

Kirkuk has recently witnessed heightened political tensions over reported agreements among rival blocs regarding the rotation of the governor’s post, a move that has sparked opposition from several Kurdish parties who argue that such arrangements lack legal and electoral legitimacy.

Further details are expected to emerge as the meeting convenes later in the day.

This article will be updated soon.