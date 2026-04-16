US War Secretary Pete Hegseth Warns of Indefinite Iran Port Blockade, Possible Strikes

Speaking at a Pentagon press conference, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that failure by Iran to reach an agreement could trigger renewed military action.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States Department of Defense announced on Thursday that American forces will maintain a blockade on Iranian ports “for as long as it takes,” escalating pressure on Tehran following the collapse of recent diplomatic efforts.

Speaking at a Pentagon press conference, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that failure by Iran to reach an agreement could trigger renewed military action.

“If Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy,” Hegseth said.

According to US officials, the blockade began at 1400 GMT on Monday, shortly after peace talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough the previous day.

General Dan Caine, the highest-ranking US military officer, said the blockade applies universally to all vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports, regardless of nationality.

“If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force,” Caine said, adding that 13 ships have already turned back in response to the measure.

Hegseth also accused Iranian forces of attempting to recover military equipment buried during more than five weeks of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian facilities.

Addressing the Iranian leadership, he said Washington is closely monitoring the movements of military assets and warned that Tehran lacks the capacity to replenish its weapons systems.

Meanwhile, Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the United States Central Command, said the US is using the current ceasefire period to strengthen its military posture.

“We’re rearming, we’re retooling, and we’re adjusting our tactics, techniques and procedures,” Cooper said. “There’s no military in the world that adjusts like we do.”