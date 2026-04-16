Trump Announces Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire in Response to Kurdistan24 Question, Signals Potential White House Talks

“We just made a deal with Lebanon. As of two hours from now, we have a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. That will be great,” Trump said.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a ceasefire set to take effect within hours, raising prospects for renewed diplomatic engagement between the two neighboring countries.

Speaking at a press conference in response to a question from Rahim Rashidi, head of Kurdistan24’s Washington office, Trump said the agreement would begin “in two hours,” describing it as a positive step toward stability in the region.

“We just made a deal with Lebanon. As of two hours from now, we have a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. That will be great,” Trump said.

The U.S. president added that officials from both sides may soon travel to Washington for talks, potentially marking the first direct meeting between the two countries in more than four decades.

“They will probably be meeting, possibly coming to the White House over the next four or five days,” he said. “This would be the first time they’ve met in 44 years, which is quite unusual considering they are neighbors.”

Trump also revealed that he had held separate phone calls with Lebanon’s president and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing optimism about the chances for further dialogue.

“I spoke by phone with the President of Lebanon, who is highly respected, and with Bibi [Netanyahu], and I think there is a chance they will be meeting right here,” he said.

The announcement comes amid ongoing regional tensions, with the proposed ceasefire and potential talks seen as a possible opening for broader diplomatic efforts between Israel and Lebanon.