Emmanuel Macron Warns Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire ‘May Already Be Undermined’

In a statement posted on X, Macron called for the protection of civilians on both sides of the Lebanon-Israel border. “Hezbollah must lay down its arms. Israel must respect Lebanese sovereignty and end the war,” he said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday expressed concern that a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah could already be at risk, citing continued military activity despite the truce.

In a statement posted on X, Macron called for the protection of civilians on both sides of the Lebanon-Israel border. “Hezbollah must lay down its arms. Israel must respect Lebanese sovereignty and end the war,” he said.

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect at midnight local time (2100 GMT Thursday), raising hopes for a pause in weeks of intense fighting. However, the situation on the ground remains tense.

The Lebanese army warned residents against returning to southern areas, citing “a number of violations” and ongoing Israeli military actions. Many displaced civilians had begun heading back toward their homes following the announcement of the truce, despite safety concerns.

Overnight, gunfire was heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs—an area under Hezbollah’s influence—reportedly in what may have been a celebratory firing, though this has not been independently confirmed.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military said it had struck more than 380 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon shortly before the ceasefire took hold and remains on “high alert” for a possible resumption of hostilities.

The ceasefire follows diplomatic efforts led in part by Islamabad to revive negotiations between Tehran and Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun ahead of the agreement and indicated they may soon meet at the White House.

Read More: Trump Announces Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire in Response to Kurdistan24 Question, Signals Potential White House Talks

The conflict in Lebanon erupted on March 2, when the Iran-backed Hezbollah group launched rockets into Israel, triggering a sharp escalation in regional tensions.