Aoun Says Lebanon-Israel Talks Enter Defining Phase Amid Ceasefire Efforts

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said talks with Israel have reached a decisive stage, outlining plans for a ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, and full army control amid growing US-backed diplomacy.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced that direct negotiations with Israel have reached a “sensitive and decisive stage,” as Lebanon moves toward a potential breakthrough amid shifting regional dynamics.

In a new statement issued on Friday, Aoun outlined the political and military situation facing the country, emphasizing the urgency of national unity as talks advance.

A critical phase in negotiations

Aoun said Lebanon is entering a decisive moment, with direct talks with Israel reaching a sensitive level that requires internal cohesion.

According to the Lebanese president, the country’s strategy at this stage focuses on establishing a permanent ceasefire, ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied southern territories, securing the return of detainees, and resolving border disputes.

On the domestic front, Aoun stressed that the Lebanese army is prepared to assume full control of all border points and play a central role following any Israeli withdrawal.

He underlined that the state aims to end the presence of all non-state armed groups, ensuring that only legitimate security forces operate within the country.

Ceasefire and diplomatic momentum

At 12 a.m. on Thursday night, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, marking a significant step toward de-escalation.

The agreement follows a rare meeting held in Washington earlier in the week — the first such talks between the two sides in 34 years — attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where several key issues were discussed.

Aoun noted that US President Donald Trump has expressed support for Lebanon’s stability, describing it as a key factor in advancing the negotiations.

In a separate statement to Kurdistan24 on Thursday night, Trump said the White House is preparing to host a historic meeting between the Lebanese president and the Israeli prime minister.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Aoun’s remarks signal that Lebanon stands at a pivotal juncture, with negotiations potentially reshaping the country’s security landscape and its long-standing conflict with Israel.