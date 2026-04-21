Kurdistan Region Presidency Reaffirms Judicial Independence Amid Lalazar Case Concerns

Spokesperson Dilshad Shahab said recent media discussions about the August 2025 incidents in Lalazar have raised questions regarding the position of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the legal status of those detained in connection with the case.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Region Presidency on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to judicial independence and due process following growing public and media attention surrounding the Lalazar case in Sulaimani.

In a statement published on the Presidency’s official website, spokesperson Dilshad Shahab said recent media discussions about the August 2025 incidents in Lalazar have raised questions regarding the position of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the legal status of those detained in connection with the case.

Shahab stated that the Presidency has conducted inquiries with judicial authorities in response to the coverage, emphasizing that decisions such as transferring a case between courts fall strictly within the jurisdiction of the judiciary.

“The President’s position is clear,” the statement said, stressing that all cases must proceed through proper legal channels without interference or pressure, and in accordance with fair trial standards.

The Presidency underscored the importance of safeguarding the rights of defendants, including the right to a legal defense, while also calling for timely judicial decisions in line with established legal procedures.

The statement concluded by reiterating the Presidency’s commitment to the rule of law, institutional integrity, and the principle of separation of powers.

The clarification comes amid heightened tensions linked to the Lalazar case, as Lahur Sheikh Jangi—the head of the People’s Front (Baray Gal)—has launched a hunger strike in detention alongside his brother Polad Jangi and dozens of other detainees.

According to a family source, Jangi began the strike on Sunday and has since refused food, while urging continued efforts to advance the case legally. At least 30 detainees are reportedly participating in the protest, rejecting any political settlement regarding their release.

Legal proceedings in the case have faced delays, with the Sulaimani court yet to refer the case to the Criminal Court due to incomplete documentation, raising concerns about procedural timelines.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman Mohsin, Director General at the Independent Board of Human Rights, confirmed that a special committee has been formed to visit the detainees and assess their health conditions following the start of the hunger strike.

Despite the ongoing developments, the Kurdistan Region Presidency maintained that the judicial process must remain independent and free from external influence.