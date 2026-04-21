US-Iran Ceasefire Set to Expire Amid Uncertainty Over Talks

Iranian state television reported that the truce, which took effect on April 8, will end at 3:30 a.m. Tehran time (0000 GMT Tuesday).

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A 14-day ceasefire between Iran and the United States is set to expire early Wednesday, according to Iranian state media, as uncertainty persists over whether negotiations will continue.

Iranian state television reported that the truce, which took effect on April 8, will end at 3:30 a.m. Tehran time (0000 GMT Tuesday). The timing aligns with the original start of the ceasefire, although U.S. President Donald Trump previously indicated it would conclude later on Wednesday evening Washington time.

Earlier, Pakistan—which has been mediating between the two sides—announced a slightly different timeline. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the ceasefire would expire at 4:50 a.m. Pakistan Standard Time (2350 GMT Tuesday), underscoring discrepancies in the stated end times.

Trump, speaking to Bloomberg, said it was “highly unlikely” the United States would agree to extend the truce beyond the current deadline.

Pakistan has invited both parties to attend a second round of talks in Islamabad, but Iran has not formally confirmed its participation. Tarar stressed that Tehran’s decision is “critical” ahead of the ceasefire’s expiration.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said no final decision had been made, citing mixed signals from Washington.

“The reason for this is not indecision; the reason for this situation is that we are faced with contradictory messages, contradictory behaviors, and unacceptable actions from the American side,” Baqaei said.

The looming expiration of the ceasefire raises concerns about a potential escalation in tensions if diplomatic efforts fail to produce an agreement.