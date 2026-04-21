The New York Times: U.S. Suspends Security Cooperation and Funding with Iraq

The move, described by Iraqi officials as the latest step by Washington to “force Iraq’s hand,” affects key areas of cooperation, including counterterrorism operations, military training, and logistical support for Iraqi forces.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States has suspended security cooperation and funding for Iraq’s security services in a bid to pressure Baghdad to curb Iran-linked armed groups, two Iraqi officials said, according to a report by The New York Times, marking a significant escalation in Washington’s efforts to force Iraq to take a clearer stance in the growing conflict with Tehran.

The move, described by Iraqi officials as the latest step by Washington to “force Iraq’s hand,” affects key areas of cooperation, including counterterrorism operations, military training, and logistical support for Iraqi forces. The suspension comes after a series of attacks targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, which American officials have blamed on armed groups aligned with Iran.

A spokesperson for the United States Department of State reiterated Washington’s position, saying Iraq must take immediate action against armed groups operating within its borders. Tommy Pigott said the United States “will not tolerate attacks on U.S. interests.”

The decision follows heightened tensions stemming from the U.S.-Iran conflict that began earlier this year. During the escalation, several sites in Iraq, including the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, came under drone and rocket attacks claimed by Iran-backed armed groups. The groups said the attacks were in retaliation for airstrikes they attributed to the United States and Israel.

On April 9, Christopher Landau summoned Iraq’s ambassador to Washington to condemn the attacks, including a drone strike that landed near U.S. diplomatic facilities in Baghdad.

The suspension of U.S. support also comes at a critical political moment, as Iraq continues efforts to form a new government. The process has drawn intense interest from both Washington and Tehran, reflecting Iraq’s strategic importance and its longstanding ties to both countries.

Despite the suspension, Iraqi officials have sought to downplay its long-term impact. Hussein Allawi said the cutoff is expected to be temporary, noting that U.S. security assistance had already been reduced in recent years. However, defense officials caution that losing American support could disrupt vital aspects of Iraq’s military operations, particularly air force logistics and ongoing training programs.

Iraq, which maintains close relations with both the United States and Iran, now finds itself increasingly caught between the two adversaries, as Washington intensifies pressure on Baghdad to distance itself from Tehran.