Iran Denies Trump Claim of Halting Execution of Eight Women

In a statement posted on its Mizan Online outlet, the judiciary said Trump had fabricated the claim, adding that “the death sentences of eight protesting women… have been cancelled” was untrue because the women had never been facing execution in the first place.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s judiciary on Wednesday rejected as “false news” claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that Tehran had reversed a decision to execute eight women detained over anti-government protests, insisting no such death sentences had been issued.

In a statement posted on its Mizan Online outlet, the judiciary said Trump had fabricated the claim, adding that “the death sentences of eight protesting women… have been cancelled” was untrue because the women had never been facing execution in the first place.

“Trump’s empty hand in the field has led him to fabricate achievements from false news,” the statement read, dismissing the U.S. president’s remarks as baseless.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Iran had halted the alleged executions after he urged its leadership to release the women as a gesture to support ongoing peace negotiations.

“I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request… and terminated the planned execution,” he wrote.

However, Iranian authorities denied that any such executions had been planned, directly contradicting Trump’s assertion.

The dispute comes amid heightened scrutiny of Iran’s treatment of protest-related detainees. Rights groups have reported that at least one woman arrested during protests earlier this year has been sentenced to death, while another faces charges that could carry capital punishment.

Trump had previously amplified an activist’s claim on social media, alleging that eight unnamed women were at risk of execution, though the report did not provide verifiable details.