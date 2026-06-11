Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Kill Over 3,700 Despite Ceasefire Agreement

The cumulative death toll includes significant civilian casualties, with at least 247 children and 132 health workers reported among those killed, alongside Hezbollah fighters. The ongoing hostilities have also displaced more than 1.2 million people across Lebanon.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israeli military operations in Lebanon have killed at least 3,711 people and wounded 11,483 others since the conflict escalated on March 2, according to the latest figures released by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health on Thursday.

The cumulative death toll includes significant civilian casualties, with at least 247 children and 132 health workers reported among those killed, alongside Hezbollah fighters. The ongoing hostilities have also displaced more than 1.2 million people across Lebanon.

On the Israeli side, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 31 soldiers and four civilians have been killed since the fighting intensified.

Lebanese security agencies said the Israeli military continues to carry out intensive attacks in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement, raising concerns over the stability of the truce.

The continued violence has drawn international concern, with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for an immediate halt to hostilities.

"All attacks must stop immediately. The ceasefires in Lebanon, Iran & Gaza must be fully respected," Guterres wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

The latest casualty figures underscore the mounting humanitarian toll of the conflict, as diplomatic efforts continue to push for a lasting cessation of hostilities.