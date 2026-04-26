Russia, North Korea Agree to ‘Long-Term’ Military Cooperation

The announcement comes amid ongoing cooperation between the two countries in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine. According to multiple assessments, Pyongyang has supplied thousands of troops, along with missiles and munitions, to assist Moscow’s military campaign.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Russia and North Korea have agreed to expand their military ties into a “long-term” partnership, Moscow’s defense ministry announced on Sunday, as senior Russian officials visited Pyongyang.

The announcement comes amid ongoing cooperation between the two countries in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine. According to multiple assessments, Pyongyang has supplied thousands of troops, along with missiles and munitions, to assist Moscow’s military campaign.

In exchange, analysts say North Korea has been receiving financial assistance, military technology, food, and energy supplies from Russia—support that helps it mitigate the impact of international sanctions tied to its nuclear program.

Speaking during the visit, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said the two sides had agreed to place military cooperation on a “stable, long-term footing.”

“We are ready to sign a plan this year for Russian–Korean military cooperation for the period of 2027–2031,” he added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The deepening alliance builds on a military treaty signed in 2024, which obligates both countries to provide immediate assistance if either comes under attack.

During his visit, Belousov met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Defense Minister No Kwang Chol. Separately, Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin also held talks with Kim, thanking him for North Korean involvement in what he described as the “liberation” of Russia’s Kursk region.

North Korean troops have reportedly been deployed to the Kursk region to counter a sustained Ukrainian offensive. Russia’s defense ministry said Belousov presented military awards to North Korean soldiers who participated in the operation.

Volodin praised their role, stating that “Korean soldiers fought shoulder to shoulder” with Russian forces.

South Korean estimates suggest that around 2,000 North Korean troops have been killed during the conflict. Reports also indicate that some soldiers were instructed to avoid capture at all costs, with only two reportedly taken alive and currently held by Ukrainian authorities.