Houthi Commander Warns of Broader War, Calls Iran-US Ceasefire ‘Weak’

A Houthi commander called the Iran-US ceasefire “weak” and warned that Israeli actions could escalate the conflict into a broader regional war.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A senior commander of Yemen’s Houthi forces described the ceasefire between the United States and Iran as “weak,” warning that continued Israeli military actions could push the region toward a broader war.

On Wednesday, Abdulghani Ali al-Zubaidi, a Houthi military commander, told Kurdistan 24 that ongoing Israeli strikes on civilians in Palestine and the border areas of Lebanon risk escalating tensions beyond control.

“The continuation of Israeli attacks on civilians in Palestine and border towns in Lebanon could drag the region into a wider war and threaten international peace and security,” he said.

Al-Zubaidi accused Israel of exploiting global focus on its confrontation with Iran to advance its objectives in Palestine and Lebanon, adding that such actions constitute “a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the ceasefire.”

He further stressed that these developments reflect what he described as Israel’s “hostile approach” and insistence on prolonging instability and undermining regional and global security.

His remarks follow earlier statements by Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who on April 21 also described the announced ceasefire between Iran and its allies on one side and the United States and Israel on the other as “weak.”

The Houthis, a group backed by Iran, have become an increasingly active player in regional tensions. Since late 2023, they have carried out attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, framing their actions as a response to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

As tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States have escalated, the group’s role has expanded significantly. Houthi forces have moved from indirect involvement to more direct engagement, targeting maritime routes and aligning their actions with broader regional dynamics.

Their operations have contributed to disruptions in key global shipping lanes, raising concerns about trade security and the potential for further escalation across multiple fronts.

The latest statements from Houthi officials underscore growing skepticism among Iran-aligned groups regarding the durability of the current ceasefire, while highlighting fears that continued military activity could trigger a wider regional conflict.