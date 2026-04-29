President Barzani Congratulates Al-Taakhi Newspaper on 59th Anniversary

The Kurdish Leader Congratulated Al-Taakhi newspaper on its 59th anniversary, praising its role in promoting free expression and Kurdish national dialogue

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - President Masoud Barzani extended his congratulations on the 59th anniversary of the founding of Al-Taakhi newspaper, commending its long-standing role in promoting freedom of expression and serving as a platform for national dialogue.

In a message issued on Wednesday, Barzani congratulated the newspaper’s staff and contributors, highlighting its historical significance in Kurdish media and public life.

“On the occasion of the fifty-ninth anniversary of the publication of the first issue of Al-Taakhi newspaper, we extend our warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes to you and to all those who have contributed to its journey,” he said.

Barzani noted that the newspaper has built a distinguished legacy over decades, describing it as a key platform for advocating the Kurdish cause and conveying its message to Iraqi and Arab audiences.

“Al-Taakhi has, over the years, served as a prominent platform expressing the justice of the Kurdistan people’s cause and a bridge to public opinion in Iraq and the Arab world,” he said.

He also emphasized the newspaper’s role in fostering open dialogue and responsible journalism, noting that it has provided space for writers, intellectuals, and opinion leaders across different periods.

“It has opened its pages to writers, intellectuals, and voices of opinion, becoming a space for free dialogue and responsible expression,” Barzani added.

The Kurdish leader paid tribute to the founders of the publication, honoring their contribution to establishing the newspaper and remembering those who have passed away.

“We salute the pioneering founders of this press institution and remember those who have passed with respect and appreciation,” he said.

He also praised the ongoing efforts of current journalists and staff, acknowledging their role in maintaining the newspaper’s mission with professionalism and dedication.

Barzani concluded his message by expressing hope for the newspaper’s continued success.

“We wish Al-Taakhi continued success and progress, and that it remains a free and responsible voice in the service of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the values of justice, coexistence, and peace,” he said.

Founded in 1967, Al-Taakhi is one of the longest-running Kurdish publications, widely regarded as an important part of the region’s media landscape.