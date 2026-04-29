Chinese Consul General Visits Kurdistan24 Headquarters in Erbil

Both Sides Highlight Media Cooperation and Expanding Bilateral Engagement

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Consul General of China in the Kurdistan Region, Liu Jun, visited the headquarters of Kurdistan24 on Wednesday, where he was received by the organization’s newly appointed Director General, Shaho Taib.

During the meeting, Jun congratulated Taib on assuming his new role and expressed his best wishes for success. He described Kurdistan24 as a “trusted media institution,” noting that the Chinese consulate closely follows its work and activities.

The discussions also touched on media cooperation, with Liu highlighting Kurdistan24’s digital platforms and commending the level of coordination between the consulate and the outlet as “high and exemplary.”

He noted that several Kurdistan24 teams have previously visited China to gain insights into Chinese culture and exchange media expertise, adding that their coverage of China has been “valuable.”

He emphasized the importance of further expanding this cooperation in the future.

Liu also praised Kurdistan24’s editorial approach, expressing appreciation for what he described as its commitment to professional principles and balanced coverage regarding China, while distancing itself from what he characterized as “misleading narratives” in some foreign media.

It was also announced that a special interview with Liu Jun will be broadcast on Kurdistan24 on Friday, during which he is expected to discuss trade relations between the Kurdistan Region and China, Beijing’s regional strategy, ongoing geopolitical developments, and China’s perspective on the Kurdish issue.

For his part, Taib thanked the Chinese consul for the visit and reaffirmed Kurdistan24’s readiness to strengthen cooperation and coordination across various fields, underscoring the organization’s openness to constructive international engagement.

The visit builds on an expanding track record of cooperation between Kurdistan24 and the Chinese Consulate General in Erbil, reflecting sustained efforts to deepen media engagement and institutional ties between the Kurdistan Region and China.

As part of this collaboration, Liu Jun has been a regular contributor to Kurdistan24, publishing opinion pieces on regional developments, China’s foreign policy outlook, and bilateral relations.

The partnership has also included media exchange programs coordinated by the consulate in Erbil, through which Kurdistan24 staff have participated in training and professional visits to China, gaining exposure to Chinese media practices and strengthening their expertise.