Iran’s Parliament Speaker Says Iran’s Control of Strait of Hormuz Will End U.S. Presence

“Today, by managing the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will provide itself and its neighbors with the precious blessing of a future free from American presence and interference,” Ghalibaf said in a post marking Iran’s national Persian Gulf Day.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf vowed on Thursday that Tehran’s control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz would pave the way for a future without a U.S. presence in the region.

“Today, by managing the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will provide itself and its neighbors with the precious blessing of a future free from American presence and interference,” Ghalibaf said in a post marking Iran’s national Persian Gulf Day.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions over the key maritime corridor, which handles a significant share of global oil shipments. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has largely blocked shipping in the Strait since late February, warning that passage will remain restricted for “enemy” vessels unless the United States lifts its blockade on Iranian ports.

In response, the United States, under President Donald Trump, launched a naval blockade in mid-April targeting Iranian ports in the Gulf of Oman. According to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), dozens of vessels have been redirected to enforce the restrictions.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the standoff have stalled. Recent high-level talks in Islamabad failed to produce a breakthrough, leaving both sides entrenched.

Tehran has proposed reopening the strait if Washington lifts its blockade and halts hostilities, even suggesting transit fees of up to $2 million per vessel. However, President Trump has insisted the measures will remain in place until Iran agrees to a comprehensive nuclear deal.

The continued deadlock has raised concerns over global energy markets and regional stability, as both sides show little sign of compromise.