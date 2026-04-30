Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

Sergeant Liem Ben Hemo, 19, “died in combat in the south of Lebanon,” the military said in a statement, adding that another soldier was wounded in the same incident.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that one of its soldiers was killed in southern Lebanon, marking the fourth such fatality since a fragile ceasefire took effect earlier this month.

Sergeant Liem Ben Hemo, 19, “died in combat in the south of Lebanon,” the military said in a statement, adding that another soldier was wounded in the same incident.

The latest death brings to 17 the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the war with Hezbollah began on March 2. One Israeli civilian working for the army has also been killed.

A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon remains in place after being extended on April 23 for an additional three weeks. Despite the agreement, tensions remain high, with frequent reports of violations and continued military activity along the border.

The extension was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump following talks in Washington between Israeli and Lebanese officials.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli troops will continue to operate within a 10-kilometer “security zone,” often referred to as the “Yellow Line,” inside southern Lebanon.