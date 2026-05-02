Israeli Military Says It Carried Out 50 Strikes on Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

Israel's military statement details destruction of Hezbollah command centers and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israeli army stated on Saturday that it carried out approximately 50 attacks against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon over the preceding 24-hour period.

The reported operations represent a continuation of the military’s efforts to degrade the group’s infrastructure and eliminate active threats along the border region.

According to a formal statement released by the Israeli army, the wave of strikes resulted in the destruction of dozens of military sites.

The military account also indicated that several Hezbollah members were targeted and killed during these engagements, specifically those identified in proximity to the deployment zones of Israeli security forces.

The scale and scope of the reported operations highlight a concentrated geographic focus on southern Lebanon, where the Israeli military has maintained a persistent presence.

The statement detailed the systematic targeting of various functional tiers within Hezbollah’s military apparatus, ranging from localized tactical positions to higher-level coordination facilities.

Israeli Military Operations

The Israeli army said that its forces have maintained a high operational tempo as part of a broader strategy to neutralize military assets belonging to Hezbollah.

In its assessment of the past 24 hours, the military noted that the strikes were designed to disrupt the group’s ability to coordinate and execute cross-border actions.

According to an Israeli army statement, the destruction of approximately 50 positions was achieved through both aerial strikes and ground-based maneuvers.

The military revealed that several militants were eliminated during the strikes, asserting that these individuals posed an immediate risk to Israeli units operating in the vicinity of the front lines.

Targets Reported in Southern Lebanon

The military statement provided specific details regarding the nature of the infrastructure targeted during the 24-hour window.

The Israeli army revealed that the locations destroyed included command headquarters which were allegedly utilized to organize and direct attacks against Israeli territory.

In addition to command centers, the statement said that buildings used for military purposes and various pieces of infrastructure essential for operational planning were leveled.

According to the Israeli military account, these facilities were instrumental in formulating plans against Israeli forces, and their removal is viewed by the army as a necessary step in reducing the group’s combat effectiveness.

Hezbollah Response Fire

The statement from the Israeli army also included reports of activity by Hezbollah forces during the same period.

It was noted that Hezbollah directed a series of artillery shells and rockets toward Israeli military positions stationed within southern Lebanon.

According to the Israeli military, these projectiles did not impact populated centers or military personnel.

The statement said that the rockets fell in deserted areas within Lebanese territory.

Because the incoming fire was assessed to pose no direct danger to Israeli civilians or strategic assets, no warning sirens were triggered in northern Israel during these specific incidents.

Stated Israeli Security Objectives

Regarding the future trajectory of the conflict, the Israeli army emphasized that its operations in southern Lebanon remain ongoing.

The official stated position of the military is that these actions are necessary to ensure the long-term safety of the country’s northern border.

The army underscored that its primary security objectives involve the removal of all perceived threats to Israeli citizens and the protection of security forces deployed in the region.

According to the statement, the military intends to continue its current operational stance until these objectives are met.