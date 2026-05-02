Kurdistan President and Iraq's PM-Designate Al-Zaidy Discuss Political Process

The two senior officials discussed government formation and Erbil-Baghdad relations

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdistan Region President received Iraqi Prime Minister Designate Ali Al-Zaidy on late Saturday in Erbil, as part of ongoing efforts to advance Iraq’s political process and form a new federal government.

Al-Zaidy visited the Kurdistan Region accompanied by a delegation of senior members from the Coordination Framework.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several key issues, with particular focus on the formation of Iraq’s next federal cabinet.

They emphasized the importance of strengthening dialogue among political forces to establish a government that serves all components of Iraq and reflects their aspirations.

The talks also addressed the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad, with both sides discussing ways to resolve outstanding issues within the framework of the Iraqi Constitution and applicable laws.

The meeting highlights continued coordination between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, as political leaders work toward forming a new government and addressing long-standing disputes through dialogue and constitutional mechanisms.

Earlier in the day, Al-Zaidy also met with President Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, where AL-Zaidy underscored the importance of cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government across political, economic, and security sectors.

He emphasized that strengthening coordination between Erbil and Baghdad is essential for ensuring stability, advancing development, and supporting a unified approach to addressing national challenges.

Al-Zaidi also reiterated that a strong Kurdistan Region contributes to a stronger federal Iraq, reaffirming his commitment to maintaining constructive engagement and fair treatment in relations between the two sides.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, pointed out that “a new opportunity has emerged to address these issues fundamentally, ensure the fair treatment of the Kurdistan Region, and advance Iraq’s political process on the basis of partnership, balance, and consensus.”