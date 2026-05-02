Kurdistan PM Meets Iraqi PM-Designate to Discuss Government Formation

Masrour Barzani met Iraq’s designate prime minister to support government formation and push for resolving disputes with Baghdad

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Masrour Barzani, Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister, met with Ali al-Zaidi Iraq's Prime Minister Designate on Saturday to discuss ongoing efforts to form a new federal government and address outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

During the meeting, Barzani welcomed the Iraqi delegation and held talks focused on the process of forming the next federal cabinet.

The Kurdistan Region’s prime minister reaffirmed his support for the establishment of a new Iraqi government, emphasizing the importance of resolving long-standing disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government on the basis of the constitution.

Barzani stressed that any future framework must respect the rights of the people of Kurdistan and the federal status of the Kurdistan Region.

He also noted that a new opportunity has emerged to resolve disputes in a fundamental and lasting manner, calling for fair treatment of the Kurdistan Region and a political process in Iraq built on partnership, balance, and consensus.

For his part, Ali al-Zaidi expressed appreciation for the reception and support from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), underlining that a strong Kurdistan Region contributes to a strong federal Iraq.

He affirmed Baghdad’s commitment to engaging with the Kurdistan Region in a fair and constructive manner.

The meeting highlights renewed efforts to advance government formation in Baghdad while opening the door to potential progress on unresolved political and constitutional issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

In a post on X, Barzani noted, “I welcomed Prime Minister-Designate of the federal government @AliFalihAlzaidy and a delegation from the Coordination Framework to Erbil. We discussed ongoing efforts to form the new federal cabinet.”

“I reaffirmed our support to form a new government and to resolve the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government on the basis of the Constitution, with full respect for the rights of the people of Kurdistan, and the federal status of the Kurdistan Region,” he added.

Barzani also pointed out that “a new opportunity has emerged to address these issues fundamentally, ensure the fair treatment of the Kurdistan Region, and advance Iraq’s political process on the basis of partnership, balance, and consensus.”

I welcomed Prime Minister-Designate of the federal government @AliFalihAlzaidy and a delegation from the Coordination Framework to Erbil. We discussed ongoing efforts to form the new federal cabinet.



I reaffirmed our support to form a new government and to resolve the… pic.twitter.com/hT1PXRYzgN — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) May 2, 2026

For his part, Ali al-Zaidi expressed appreciation for the reception and support from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), underlining that a strong Kurdistan Region contributes to a strong federal Iraq.

He affirmed Baghdad’s commitment to engaging with the Kurdistan Region in a fair and constructive manner.

In his remarks, Al-Zaidi also stressed that strengthening the Kurdistan Region would reinforce the federal government, reiterating his commitment to ensuring fair treatment for the people of Kurdistan.