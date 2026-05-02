Iranian Commander Warns of Possible Renewed War as Trump Voices Frustration Over Talks

Stalled negotiations, economic strain, and regional tensions complicate the fragile ceasefire

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A senior Iranian military commander warned Saturday that renewed conflict with the United States is “likely,” underscoring mounting tensions just weeks after a fragile ceasefire paused hostilities between Tehran and Washington.

The remarks came hours after Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with a new Iranian negotiating proposal, signaling growing uncertainty around diplomatic efforts to end the war that began in late February involving the United States and Israel.

Iran submitted its latest draft proposal to mediator Pakistan on Thursday, according to state media, though details of the document were not disclosed. The war has been on hold since April 8 following a failed round of peace talks hosted in Pakistan.

“At this moment I’m not satisfied with what they’re offering,” Trump told reporters, attributing stalled progress to internal divisions within Iran’s leadership. He added that while military escalation remained an option, he would prefer a negotiated settlement “on a human basis.”

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior figure in Iran’s central military command, said in comments carried by Fars news agency that “evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements,” reinforcing skepticism within Tehran over the negotiations.

Iranian judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said Friday that Iran remained open to dialogue but would not accept imposed terms. Meanwhile, the White House has withheld specifics on the proposal, though Axios reported that US envoy Steve Witkoff had suggested amendments related to Iran’s nuclear activities, including restrictions on moving enriched uranium or resuming operations at damaged sites during talks.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations accused Washington of “hypocritical behavior,” pointing to its own nuclear arsenal while defending Tehran’s right to enrich uranium under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On Saturday, Iran signaled it is bracing for both escalation and diplomacy, placing responsibility for the next move squarely on Washington. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran remains open to negotiations but is equally prepared for renewed confrontation, stressing that the United States must decide whether to pursue a diplomatic resolution or continue a more aggressive course, according to remarks carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

Economic and geopolitical pressures continue to mount. Oil prices briefly dropped following news of the proposal, but remain significantly elevated amid Iran’s continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies.

Tehran’s restrictions on maritime traffic have disrupted flows of oil, gas, and fertilizers, while the United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

Speaking at a rally, Trump described earlier US operations targeting shipping under the blockade, saying “we’re like pirates” in reference to a helicopter raid on an oil tanker.

Washington also announced major new arms deals with regional allies, including a $4 billion Patriot missile system agreement with Qatar and nearly $1 billion in precision weapons for Israel, signaling continued military engagement across the Middle East.

Domestically, Trump faces legal and political scrutiny over whether he violated congressional requirements for authorizing military action. His administration argues that the ceasefire pauses the statutory 60-day deadline, a position contested by opposition Democrats.

“There has been no exchange of fire between United States forces and Iran since April 7, 2026,” Trump said in a letter to lawmakers, asserting that hostilities “have terminated.”

Taken together, the stalled diplomacy, competing legal narratives in Washington, and deepening economic strain in Iran point to a volatile impasse in which neither side appears ready to concede core demands.

With the Strait of Hormuz still constrained and regional militarization accelerating, even minor miscalculations could trigger a rapid return to confrontation, particularly as trust remains low and backchannel efforts show little sign of producing a breakthrough.

For now, the ceasefire holds more as a tactical pause than a durable settlement, leaving the trajectory of US-Iran relations—and broader Middle East stability—highly uncertain.

This article was updated on May 2, 2026, at 8:30 pm.