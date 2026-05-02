Kurdistan Region's Interior Ministry Denies Claims Over U.S. Weapons Storage

KRG Interior Ministry denied claims about U.S. weapons storage, citing misinformation, and announced legal action amid sensitive security dynamics

21 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Interior Ministry has rejected claims that U.S. weapons were delivered to and stored at its facilities in Erbil, describing the allegations as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry said remarks made during a televised interview on Sulaimani-based Channel 8, in which a political figure claimed that American weapons had been handed over to the ministry and stored in one of its warehouses, were “baseless and far from the truth.”

The ministry said the claims were entirely fabricated and part of an attempt to mislead public opinion.

It added that those responsible for spreading the allegations are attempting to conceal the truth by promoting further misinformation and diverting attention from the facts.

“The statements are completely unfounded and constitute misinformation,” the ministry said, warning that those involved would face accountability.

The Interior Ministry confirmed it has initiated legal proceedings against the TV channel and the guest involved, stressing that they must present evidence in court to support their claims.

“If they fail to provide proof, they will bear the legal consequences of spreading false accusations,” the statement said.

The Kurdistan Region hosts a longstanding security partnership with the United States as part of the international coalition against ISIS. Since 2014, U.S.-led coalition support has included training, advisory missions, and the provision of military assistance to Iraqi and Kurdish security forces under federal coordination.

U.S. forces maintain a presence in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as part of ongoing counterterrorism operations, with several bases and advisory locations focused on training, intelligence sharing, and operational support. However, there has been no verified official reporting indicating direct storage of U.S. weapons within KRG Interior Ministry facilities, as alleged in the recent claims.

The issue of arms distribution and control has remained sensitive in Iraq, with past debates centered on coordination between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as transparency in security arrangements.

The ministry’s response underscores growing sensitivity over security-related narratives, as authorities move to counter misinformation and pursue legal accountability for unverified claims.