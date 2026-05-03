Surge in Iraqi Egg Prices Sparks Market Intervention

Egg prices in Iraq remain elevated, with federal authorities attributing the surge to trader manipulation rather than actual supply shortages.

19 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan24 follows up on the increase in egg prices in Iraq. The recent surge in the cost of table eggs has created immediate financial challenges for consumers across the nation, as local markets experience significant pricing disruptions.

According to a detailed field investigation by Kurdistan24 on Sunday, Iraqi households are encountering heightened expenses when purchasing this essential daily food staple, bringing widespread attention to the country's broader agricultural supply chains.

The elevated cost of this commodity holds substantial economic implications for ordinary citizens, as eggs serve as a fundamental nutritional component in the national diet.

Data gathered by Kurdistan24 indicated that residents in federal Iraqi provinces are paying a marked premium for their daily provisions compared to consumers in the Kurdistan Region.

This disparity highlights uneven market conditions and the pressing financial impact on shoppers.

In response to growing consumer concerns regarding the affordability of basic goods, federal authorities have stepped forward to provide an official explanation for the market shifts.

Price Increase Observed in Markets

According to extensive data collected by Kurdistan24 from both federal and regional authorities, there is an immense daily demand for the commodity.

The investigation revealed stark regional contrasts in retail costs. In the Kurdistan Region, a standard carton containing twelve trays currently sells for 65,000 Iraqi dinars, the report noted.

Conversely, consumers in federal Iraqi markets face prices ranging between 80,000 and 85,000 dinars for the exact same quantity.

Kurdistan24 found out that this disparity represents a premium of approximately 20,000 dinars per carton outside the Kurdistan Region.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Agriculture statement noted that the retail price for a single tray has climbed to approximately 8,000 dinars in federal markets.

To contextualize the consumer impact, Kurdistan24 report discovered that the nation requires an estimated seven billion eggs annually to meet total demand.

Within the Kurdistan Region alone, citizens consume one billion eggs each year, translating to a daily intake of 2.7 million eggs across various culinary uses, according to the network's findings.

On an individual level, the latest census data discovered by Kurdistan24 shows that the average resident in the Kurdistan Region consumes 158 eggs annually, whereas the average Iraqi citizen consumes 175, representing a significantly higher per capita reliance on the product.

Government Explanation for the Surge

Addressing widespread public concern, Iraqi Agriculture reveals the cause of the egg price hike.

According to a formal statement issued on Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture explicitly denied the existence of a production crisis within the domestic poultry sector.

The ministry emphasized that local production capabilities remain fully sufficient to cover all domestic market requirements, adding that agricultural poultry projects continue to operate steadily without disruption.

Instead of a supply deficit, the ministry statement attributed the inflated costs directly to market manipulation.

According to the agricultural authority, specific traders have been artificially inflating retail costs by disseminating false rumors about product shortages to maximize their profit margins.

The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture said it is actively coordinating with relevant oversight bodies to continuously track market fluctuations and intercept any monopolistic practices or improper exploitation of consumers.

Additionally, the ministry urged citizens to dismiss unsubstantiated shortage claims and to refrain from panic-buying or hoarding large quantities, assuring the public that food supplies remain secure.

Supply and Production Factors

While federal authorities focus on domestic market regulation, regional tracking points to broader logistical pressures.

According to Kurdistan24's investigation, the primary drivers behind the reduced market availability and subsequent price inflation are escalating animal feed costs and the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

This assessment aligns with separate findings from the Eco Iraq Observatory, which indicated that the blocked maritime route has directly inflated the cost of imported poultry feed, subsequently driving up the final retail price of eggs across the country, according to the background report.

The overall supply chain relies on a complex mix of local and regional output.

According to the filed reporting by Kurdistan24, the Kurdistan Region produces approximately three billion eggs annually.

After satisfying its internal requirement of one billion, the region transfers the remaining two billion to federal Iraqi markets.

Federal Iraq independently maintains the capacity to generate an additional three billion eggs, according to the network's data.

To fulfill the total national requirement of seven billion, the final two billion eggs enter the domestic market system through alternative channels, including cross-border imports and informal smuggling routes, Kurdistan24 noted.