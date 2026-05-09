Kurdistan Region Mandates International ACI Standards For Investment Projects

The KRG has issued a new directive requiring all investment and construction projects to comply with American Concrete Institute standards

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a move aimed at reshaping construction standards across the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Regional Government has decided to require all investment and development projects to comply with the codes of the American Concrete Institute (ACI), as part of broader efforts to improve structural quality and public safety.

The decision was issued by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers upon the recommendation of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, according to a new directive concerning construction standards.

Under the decision, all implementing companies involved in investment and construction projects will be obligated to follow ACI codes across all commercial and residential developments.

Shift toward international construction standards

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Saturday, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Investment Board, Bargasht Akreyi, said the Kurdistan Region had previously relied on Iraqi construction codes.

However, he explained that the new decision was introduced to ensure greater protection for citizens and strengthen projects against natural disasters such as earthquakes.

“To ensure the safety of citizens and protect projects during natural disasters like earthquakes, it was decided to adopt the American ACI code as the standard, which is considered one of the highest international standards for durable construction,” Akreyi said.

He added that the step would help create a unified and consistent system across all projects in the Kurdistan Region.

“This code not only raises the quality and infrastructure standards of buildings, but also facilitates the work of the Investment Board during licensing procedures, because the standards are clear and include guaranteed quality benchmarks,” he stated.

According to the new directive, no investment project will receive a permit unless it demonstrates compliance with ACI standards.

The decision is being viewed as a strategic step toward aligning the Kurdistan Region’s construction sector with international standards, while protecting national investments and public safety.