Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani Arrives in Istanbul

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visits Istanbul for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkish officials focused on strengthening Erbil-Ankara ties and regional stability.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in Istanbul on Saturday, to initiate a series of high-level diplomatic discussions with senior Turkish leadership. The official visit is considered diplomatically significant as it seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address the evolving political and security landscape in Iraq and the broader Middle East.

According to an official statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government's Office of the Prime Minister, the visit is centered on enhancing Erbil-Ankara relations across multiple functional areas.

The engagement highlights the strategic importance of coordination between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye regarding regional stability, economic connectivity, and the management of shared geopolitical challenges.

Prime Minister Barzani Arrives in Istanbul for Talks

The Prime Minister reached Istanbul on Saturday morning to commence his official itinerary.

According to reports from Kurdistan24, the mission involves a sequence of high-profile meetings intended to align the interests of the Kurdistan Region with its northern neighbor.

Official statements indicated that the Prime Minister's reception marks the start of a concentrated diplomatic effort to synchronize policies on regional issues.

The schedule for the visit includes a primary session at the Dolmabahçe Palace.

According to the report, Prime Minister Barzani is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In addition to the presidential meeting, the Prime Minister will hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and several other high-ranking officials.

The article stated that the inclusion of the Turkish foreign policy leadership underscores the comprehensive nature of the discussions.

Focus on Bilateral Relations with Türkiye

The objectives of the high-level talks are focused on the long-term trajectory of Kurdish–Turkish ties.

According to the report from the Prime Minister's office, the discussions are designed to foster the development of mutual relations.

This includes reviewing existing frameworks for cooperation and exploring new avenues for partnership in trade and institutional coordination.

The report noted that Kurdish and Turkish officials will evaluate the progress of bilateral agreements that serve as the foundation for regional commerce.

Sources familiar with the visit said that maintaining a consistent dialogue at the executive level is a priority for both Erbil and Ankara, particularly as they navigate cross-border economic interests that are vital to the prosperity of both populations.

Regional Cooperation on the Agenda

Beyond bilateral ties, the visit is situated within a broader regional diplomatic environment.

According to Kurdistan24, the meetings will address the latest changes and developments in the general situation of Iraq.

The report noted that Prime Minister Barzani and President Erdoğan are expected to discuss the political shifts currently affecting the federal government in Baghdad.

The visit occurs during a period of heightened diplomatic activity throughout the Middle East.

Official sources said that the talks at Dolmabahçe Palace will encompass a review of regional security considerations and the repercussions of recent geopolitical events.

By engaging directly with Türkiye's leadership, the Kurdistan Regional Government aims to contribute to a stable regional order and ensure that Kurdish interests are represented in wider international discussions.

The official visit of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to Istanbul reflects the ongoing importance of high-level diplomatic engagement between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye.

As the meetings at Dolmabahçe Palace proceed, the focus remains on securing regional stability and advancing mutual political and economic interests.

This article was updated on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 11:27am.