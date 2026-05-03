Macron Congratulates Iraqi PM-Designate, Reaffirms Support for Stable Iraq

Macron emphasized that “a stable, sovereign Iraq that fully controls its own destiny is essential for the security of both the Middle East and Europe.”

24 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he held a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi, congratulating him on his appointment and expressing support for Iraq’s political transition.

In a post on X, Macron described Zaidi’s task of forming a new government as “a crucial mission for Iraq's future,” particularly amid what he called a demanding regional context. He also underscored France’s continued commitment to supporting Iraq’s stability and sovereignty.

Macron reiterated his call for a swift conclusion to the investigation into the March 12 drone attack in Makhmour that killed French officer Arnaud Frion and wounded several others. Frion, an Adjudant-chef (Warrant Officer) in the 7th Battalion of Chasseurs Alpins, was posthumously promoted to the rank of Major following his death.

The attack targeted the Mala Qara military base near Erbil in the Kurdistan Region, where French forces are deployed as part of Operation Chammal, aimed at training Iraqi forces in the fight against terrorism. According to reports, the strike involved a drone believed to be of Iranian origin and affected seven French soldiers.

Highlighting broader geopolitical concerns, Macron emphasized that “a stable, sovereign Iraq that fully controls its own destiny is essential for the security of both the Middle East and Europe.” He added that France would continue to stand alongside the Iraqi people and strengthen its strategic partnership with Baghdad across multiple sectors.

Zaidi was selected on April 27 by the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite political parties, as a compromise candidate to break months of political deadlock. His nomination comes amid ongoing efforts to form a new government and restore political stability following prolonged disputes among Iraq’s major factions.