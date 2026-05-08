Iran’s FM Rejects US Intelligence Assessment on Missile Capabilities

Araghchi also directly challenged the reported intelligence figures, saying Iran’s “missile inventory and launcher capacity are not at 75 percent compared to Feb. 28,” but instead stand at “120 percent.”

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday in a post on X dismissed a reported U.S. intelligence assessment claiming Tehran’s missile capabilities had been significantly weakened by recent U.S. and Israeli strikes, insisting instead that Iran’s military readiness had increased.

According to a report citing U.S. officials familiar with classified intelligence findings, Iran still retains substantial ballistic missile capabilities despite weeks of intense bombardment by the United States and Israel. The assessment reportedly found that Tehran maintains around 75 percent of its prewar mobile missile launchers and about 70 percent of its missile stockpiles.

The report also said U.S. officials believe Iran has managed to reopen most underground storage facilities, repair damaged missiles, and assemble additional missiles that had been close to completion before the conflict began.

Araghchi strongly rejected the assessment and accused Washington of undermining diplomacy through military action.

“Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure,” he said, adding that “diplomacy is always the victim.”

Araghchi also directly challenged the reported intelligence figures, saying Iran’s “missile inventory and launcher capacity are not at 75 percent compared to Feb. 28,” but instead stand at “120 percent.”

“As for our readiness to defend our people: 1,000%,” he added.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel following weeks of military escalation across the region and growing concerns over the stability of an already fragile ceasefire.